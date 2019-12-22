Over 3000 global leaders to meet at WEF’s 50th Annual Meeting in Davos

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Mansukh Mandaviya as well as three chief ministers — Amarinder Singh, Kamal Nath and B S Yeddyurappa — will join over 100 Indian CEOs in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos next month for the WEF’s 50th annual meeting, which will be attended by thousands of rich and powerful from across the globe.

Among the global leaders, US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are also expected to attend the high-profile summit, where over 3,000 global leaders would converge to discuss what requires to make it a ‘cohesive and sustainable world’. However, there is no official confirmation about the two leaders as yet. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to be present, but reports have suggested that Chinese premier Xi Jinping and UK’s Boris Johnson may give the event a miss. Those having confirmed their presence include Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Hong Kong SAR CEO Carrie Lam, Iraq President Barham Salih, Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsein Loong and Swiss President Ueli Maurer.

There are a number of other heads of state from various countries also who have confirmed their presence for this annual jamboree of the rich and powerful from across the world which is expected to be a much bigger affair this time because it would be World Economic Forum’s 50th anniversary. While the official list of public figures would be announced closer to the summit, slated for January 20-24, 2020, speculation is abound that Trump and Putin both might be there after both of them skipped the event last year. The Geneva-based WEF has selected ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’ as the theme for its 2020 annual meeting, which will bring together 3,000 global leaders. The WEF has said the 2020 meeting aims to give a concrete meaning to “stakeholder capitalism”, assist governments and international institutions in tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, and facilitate discussions on technology and trade governance.