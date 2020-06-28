Over 2,31,000 samples tested for COVID-19 during last 24 hrs across country

Union Health Ministry said, India now has 1,036 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 749 in the government sector and 287 private labs.

The recovered cases of COVID-19 has exceeded the active cases by more than one lakh. The Ministry said, the graded, pre-emptive and pro-active steps taken by the Centre along with the States and Union Territories for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 are showing encouraging results.

A total of over 3,03,000 patients have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate has improved to 58.56 per cent. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,832 COVID-19 patients have been cured. The Ministry said, presently, there are over two lakh active cases and all are under medical supervision.

The Health Ministry said, the COVID related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 1,055 dedicated COVID Hospitals with over 1,77,000 isolation beds, over 23,000 ICU beds and over 78,000 oxygen supported beds.