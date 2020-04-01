Over 21,000 relief camps set up in various States and UTs to feed migrants and poor

The camps will provide shelter to over 6 lakh people during the lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Briefing media in New Delhi on Monday, she said, facilities have been set up to feed over 23 lakh people and these are available to the poor, stranded migrant workers, quarantined workers and other needy persons.

Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Punya Salila Shrivastav also said that the Government is using cluster containment strategies and doing rigorous contact tracing in COVID 19 hotspots to check the virus from further spreading.