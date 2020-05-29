Over 2 lakh metric tonnes of food grains lifted by states for May & June: FCI

According to FCI, against this allocation, so far over two lakh metric tonnes of food grains have been lifted by the states.

The Minister directed the FCI to coordinate with the States to expedite the lifting of food grains.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan chaired the review meeting on Thursday with the Food Corporation of India’s Zonal Executive Directors and Regional General Managers on the distribution and procurement of food grains, through video conference.

The Minister said, Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the Centre has made allocation of over 120 lakh metric tonnes food grains to the States for the months of April, May and June 2020.

During the meeting, FCI informed that against this allocation, around 96 lakh metric tonnes food grains have been lifted by the States and UTs.

He said, West Bengal Government has requested 11,800 metric tonnes rice stock in view of the Amphan cyclone but no requirement of food grains has been intimated by the Odisha Government till date.

Paswan while reviewing the allocation of food grains under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package for stranded migrants, said that Mr Paswan said that FCI should coordinate with the these State Governments and appraise the latest status of food grains.

Paswan also lauded the role of FCI during the lockdown and said food grain movement has been at an all-time high.

FCI has undertaken record loading, unloading and transportation of food grains during the lockdown period.

He said, on the other hand, procurement also continued without disruptions and the wheat procurement by government agencies this year surpassed the last year’s figures.