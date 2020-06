Over 1,70,000 citizens returned to India through different modes of transport in one of the world’s largest evacuation drives

In a tweet, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, nearly 75 thousand citizens have returned through Vande Bharat Mission flights while around 21 thousand through chartered flights.

Over 61 thousand people have returned through land border crossings. Hardeep Singh Puri said, the government continues to bring back stranded and distressed Indian citizens from all over the world.