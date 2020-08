The Ministry said, a total of 61,537 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 20 lakh 88 thousand 612. Presently, the total number of active Corona cases in the country is six lakh 19 thousand 88. In a single day, 933 deaths were reported taking the nationwide toll to 42 thousand 518.

