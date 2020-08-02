Over 11,45,000 people recover from Covid-19 so far; Case fatality rate further declines to 2.13pct

With this, the recovery rate has improved to 65.43 per cent. The case fatality rate of coronavirus has further declined to 2.13 per cent.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry today said, a total of 11 lakh 45 thousand 629 people have recovered in the country so far. In the last 24 hours, 54 thousand 735 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported, taking the total number of cases to 17 lakh 50 thousand 723. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is five lakh 67 thousand 730.

In a single day, 853 deaths have also been reported taking the nationwide toll to 37 thousand 364.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research said that a total of four lakh 63 thousand 172 tests were conducted by various laboratories within 24 hours.

So far, one crore 98 lakh 21 thousand 831 tests have been conducted in the country. At present, one thousand 344 laboratories across India are conducting Covid-19 tests that includes 913 government laboratories and 431 private laboratory chains.