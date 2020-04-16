Over 1.51 crore free LPG cylinders distributed to PMUY beneficiaries

Under the PMGKY, several relief measures have been announced by the central government for the welfare of the poor, and one of the important component of the Yojana is to provide 3 LPG cylinders (14.2 kg) free to over 8 crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana (PMUY) over the period of April to June 2020.

For the seamless implementation of the scheme, the Oil Marketing Companies have been transferring an advance equal to the RSP of one 14.2 kg refill or one 5 kg refill depending upon the type of package to the linked bank account of PMUY customers. The customers can use this advance money to take LPG refill.

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are distributing 50 to 60 lakh cylinders per day, which includes about 18 lakh free cylinders to PMUY beneficiaries, a government statement said.

Meanwhile, Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday took part in a webinar with over 800 LPG cylinder delivery boys, in which other senior officials of the ministry were also present. Describing the LPG delivery boys as the frontline soldiers and corona fighters in the time of unprecedented crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic, Pradhan said that the whole nation acknowledges their contributions.