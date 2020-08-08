Our victory means India’s victory, our development means India’s development: Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Asking people not to compare the relations of Bangladesh with India and China, the Foreign Minister said that India is a big trading partner of Bangladesh and it wants more trade benefits from India.

Dr. Momen made these remarks while visiting the Mujibnagar Muktijodha Memoraial Complex in Dhaka on Saturday, reported the UNB.

He said that Bangladesh and India have resolved major bilateral issues and made progress on the water sharing issue. He expressed confidence that other pending issues between the two countries will also be resolved.

– Rajesh Jha/Dhaka