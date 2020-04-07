Our first obligation is to ensure that there are adequate stocks of medicines for our own people: India

Responding to media queries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava today said the decision has been taken in view of the humanitarian aspects of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said India will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic.

He added, there should not be any speculation or attempt to politicize the matter.

The MEA spokesperson said the DGFT has notified lifting restrictions on 14 drugs on Monday.

He said paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine will be kept in a licensed category and their demand position would be continuously monitored.

He assured that the first obligation is to ensure that there are adequate stocks of medicines for the requirement of India’s own people.

In order to ensure this, some temporary steps were taken to restrict exports of a number of pharmaceutical products.

Srivastava said these restrictions have been largely lifted after having confirmed the availability of medicines for all possible contingencies currently envisaged.