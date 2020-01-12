Our Education system should reflect India’s cultural values, history and heritage: VP

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today asserted that there was a need to Indianize the education system without distorting any historical facts.

Speaking at the 21st Graduation Day Ceremony of Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, Shri Naidu said that respecting elders, Guru, nature and all faiths was part of the Indian culture. He said that Indian family system was the strongest USP as it molds children and youngsters into tolerant and socially conscious individuals.

He said that the education system should reflect India’s cultural values, history, and heritage.

The inspiring stories of valour and sacrifices of legendary freedom fighters like Veerapandian Kattabomman, Tiruppur Kumaran, Basaveshawara and Alluri Seetharamaraju should be included in the text books.

Urging the students to face the 21st century challenges effectively by upgrading their skills and enhancing their knowledge, he said it was time to reorient the education system to prepare students to be globally competitive.

Referring to schemes like Skill India, Make in India, Digital India and Startup India, the Vice President said that these programs offered immense opportunities for youngsters to showcase their talent and entrepreneurial skills.

“As the country marches ahead in the quest to become a 5 trillion dollar economy, our energetic, innovative and entrepreneurial youth will have a major role to play in achieving that goal,” he added.

The Vice President urged the private sector to join hands with the government in strengthening education, healthcare and other sectors in the rural areas to end the urban-rural divide.

Stressing the need to impart the spirit of voluntarism and service among students from childhood, Shri Naidu said that every student should become socially responsible and participate in community services in tune with India’s age old philosophy of share and care.

He suggested encouraging students to take part in activities such as NSS and NCC as it would promote team spirit and camaraderie

Expressing concern over the rising incidence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) due to changing lifestyles and dietary habits, Shri Naidu advised the youngsters to avoid junk food. He also wanted them to stay healthy by participating in regular physical activities.

Earlier, on his way to Srimad Andavan College, the Vice President got down from his car, to watch the majestic Cauvery. He called for collective efforts to protect and rejuvenate all rivers as they are the lifeline of human civilization.

The Minister for Tourism, Govt of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. Vellamandi Natarajan, the Chairman, National Executive Committee, Andavan Ashram, Shri R.Rajagopal, the Secretary and Correspondent, Shri CA. Ammangi V. Balaji, Chairman SRPVT, Shri N. Gopalaswami, Board of Trustees, Director, Principal, Staff and Students of Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College were present.