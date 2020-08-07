OSV on National Awardee Weaver Sarnalata Meher of Barpalli

With active support of Weavers’ Service Centre, Bhubaneswar under office of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, she participated in several exhibitions of Craft Council, Master Creation, Suraj Kund etc. Her family is marketing Ikat products to CCIC etc., which are highly saleable and has a special fame and name amongst the handloom lovers of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bangalore. These participations encouraged her to be an entrepreneur. At present, 10 weavers are working with her and earning Rs. 600/- to Rs. 700/- per day. Thus, her journey started from zero to this stage with support of Govt. of India, Ministry of Textiles.

