Ordnance Factory Board to roll out modified tents as isolation units to check Covid-19

These tents are being assembled at Ordnance Factory Kanpur and are 30 per cent cheaper than tents used for military purposes.

The Ordnance Factory tents measuring 9.55 sq meters can accommodate two patients each and all necessary medical equipment that are required to fight Covid-19.

It’s fabric is poly viscose and the support metals are mild steel and aluminium alloy. These tents can also be used for medical screening and emergencies.