Opposition disrupts day 1 of 2nd leg of budget session

On day one of the second leg of budget session..the opposition created ruckus on the issue of violence in some parts of national capital in the past few days.

Lok Sabha passed obituary reference to sitting member Baidyanath Prasad Mahto.

As soon as the proceedings resumed in the house. Pandemonioum began once again and amid the ruckus the lok sabha speaker directed discussion be taken up on Vivad se Vishwas bill 2020.

The ruckus continued and the members of the BJP and Congress nearly came to blows.

The house was once again adjourned. BJP hit out at the opposition for the scuffle.

In the Rajya Sabha, the opposition demanded a probe into the violence in some parts of Delhi, the chairman said the violence is a serious issue.

When the situation will become normal in Delhi, issue will be discussed in the house after discussions with the Leader of the House, Leader Opposition and the Minister concerned.

Leader of the opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and other opposition members demanded discussion on the issue.

But, Leader of the House Thawar Chand Gahlot said it is because of the govt’s active role that the law and order situation is under control in Delhi and there is peace in all the areas.

Due to ruckus, the house was adjourned..and it resumed at 2pm. The opposition continued the ruckus..and amidst the ruckus.

Central Sanskrit University Bill was introduced and discussion started on it but the pandemonium caused the house to be adjourned for the day.

In the second phase of the budget session, the priority will be to have the budget proposals passed and those bills passed that were introduced in the first part of the session.

