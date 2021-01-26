opportunity to work in IIT, salary 75000

Good news is coming for people who want a job in IIT. According to the information received, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bhilai) has sought applications for recruitment to many posts. You can apply through online.

Post Details: Applications have been sought for recruitment to 10 posts of Project Engineer at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bhilai).

Eligibility: The qualifications for applying to these posts of Indian Institute of Technology are determined according to the posts. See published information for more information.

Pay Scale: 40000 – 75000 rupees per month.

Date of application:

Starting date for online application: 26 January 2021

Last date for online application: 3 February 2021

Official Website: https://www.iitbhilai.ac.in/

How to apply: Interested candidates go to the official website of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bhilai) and read the notice.

Application fee: There are no fees fixed for the application.

