Opportunity for Army Recruitment Rally till 22 May

The Indian Army is going to organize Army Recruitment Rally in Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Panchkula and Chandigarh. Interested candidates can register online by 22 May 2021 to participate in it.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed Matriculation / Intermediate with 60% marks from recognized board with 45% marks. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Age limit: Candidates should be between 17 and 23 years old i.e. they should be born between 01 October 1998 to 01 April 2004.

How to apply: Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply in the online mode before the last date through the official website https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/latest-rally-jcos-or.htm.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, physical test and medical test.

