Operationalisation of Revamped Website of MoSPI

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has upgraded its website with improved functionality and content accessibility from 18th November 2020. It can be accessed using the URL: mospi.gov.in.

The new website has been designed using latest portal development technology with a purpose of providing an integrated digital experience to Users. Revamped website has been developed as per GIGW guidelines of DARPG and NIC. The compliance with respect to ensuring of Centralized banner publishing Scheme (CBPS) on MoSPI website for effective communications on important Govt Initiatives has been ensured.

Website design is kept clutter-free and minimalist ensuring clear identity of elements and providing visual appeal with viewer friendliness. Website is mobile device compatible and disable friendly. Elastic search and global search are enabled to provide better search results to the users. Structured site map for easy navigation and better understanding of inter linkages of content is ensured. Overall organogram of MoSPI and its linking to directory details of MoSPI officials are some of the new features added.

Visitors can provide information on User experience, adding the desired element of “public participation” and boost potential of e- Governance Visitor can share the content link on social media (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc) through share button available across the website.

To facilitate the process of smooth transition, link to old website will be available on the new website for a period of 6 months. The old website