Operation Sanjeevani: IAF airlifts medical and hospital consumables for the Maldives

Indian high Commission in Male said this is the first such assistance by India in fight against COVID.

Earlier, India has despatched a medical team along with essential medicines to help the island nation fight the COVID outbreak.

India has also supplied essential food grains and edibles despite logistical challenges in wake of lockdown. The neighboring country is mostly dependent on imports from India for such supplies.

Maldives Government extended its deep appreciation to Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar and people of India for its timely assistance in transporting these medicines, at a time when movements are restricted within and out of India due to COVID-19. Maldives has total three active cases in the country but the country is taking full precautions to prevent its spread.

The first 13 out of 18 cases were from foreign tourists who got cured while two cases are from Maldivians abroad.