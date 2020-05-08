Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa departs to Kochi from Malé with 698 Indian citizens onboard

The evacuation is part of Indian government’s program to evacuate Indians stranded abroad. The program named Samudrasetu by Indian Navy entails to bring back around two thousand Indians in four ships from Maldives.

Another ship of Indian navy INS Magar is expected to bring back two hundred Indians to Tuticorin on Sunday and preparations for it has also begun. The two ships will repeat the exercise next week carrying another nine hundred people back.

Indian high commission in Male has enlisted support of local volunteers for assistance in making it a smooth process. Preference was given to medical emergencies, stranded tourists, pregnancy cases and migrant workers suffering job losses.

Indian High commissioner to Maldives Sunjay Sudhir had termed the exercise as biggest of its kind from the neighbouring country and thanked Maldives government for its assistance.