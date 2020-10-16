Opening of new market access for agricultural commodities between India and Bhutan | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Significant achievement has been registered in bilateral trade relations between India & Bhutan. Close coordination between the National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, the Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority (BAFRA), Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, Royal Government of Bhutan and Embassy of India in Bhutan has resulted in notification, opening market access for Apple, Potato, Mandarin, Ginger and Arecanut from Bhutan to India and Tomato, Onion and Okra from India to Bhutan.

