OP Samudrasetu- INS Jalashwa Returns to Maldives for Phase 2

The ship will enter Male port in the early hours of 15 May 20 and begin embarkation of Indian citizens who have already registered with the Indian Embassy in Maldives. On her second trip, INS Jalashwa is planned to embark 700 Indian citizens and will depart for Kochi by the night of 15 May.

Earlier, after successfully bringing home 698 Indian nationals to Kochi on 12 May 20, INS Jalashwa proceeded for preparatory activities towards Phase II of  the evacuation operation which included disinfection and sanitisation of  the entire ship  with special attention to the areas occupied by the previous set of repatriated citizens.

The ship is anchored off Male and will undertake embarkation of the second set of  Indian nationals on 15 May 20,  wherein  approximately 700 Indian nationals, including 100 women and children would be repatriated. The Indian nationals who have been manifested for evacuation will be screened medically, allotted IDs and their baggage sanitised before boarding the ship.

