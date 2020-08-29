Online nominations for Padma Awards 2021 open till September 15

Nominations for Padma Awards to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2021 have started from 1st of May. Home Ministry in a statement said, the nominations for the Awards will be received online only on the Padma Awards portal. The Ministry said, already 8 thousand and 35 registrations have been made on the portal against which 6 thousand 361 nominations or recommendations have been completed.

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year. The award seeks to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines. The Ministry said, Government is committed to transform Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”. All citizens are therefore requested to make nominations including self-nomination.