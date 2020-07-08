[Online Invitation] Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020

The desire to make meaningful connections and to stay productive are constants in a world of change. Our mobile devices need to be ready to help us stay in touch with what matters most and give us new ways to work and play.

On August 5, join us for a Galaxy Unpacked virtual event to explore our latest ecosystem of Galaxy devices designed to empower your life. Live streaming of the event will be available at Samsung Global Newsroom, Samsung.com at 10 a.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. IST.

Visit news.samsung.com for regular updates ahead of the event as well as the latest device information and multimedia resources following the unveil.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>