Online CET will ease aspirants’ difficulties for govt jobs: Dr. Jitendra Singh

The Minister said this, while releasing a digital book titled ‘Aarambh’ and highlighting the achievements of the Department of Personnel and Training, DoPT through video conferencing on Friday.



Narrating some of the salient achievements of the department in one year, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, fundamental reforms have been initiated in the area of government recruitment.

A proposal for establishment of a National Recruitment Agency is at an advanced stage, he added. The NRA will conduct computer-based online Common Eligibility Test for recruitment to non-gazetted posts with test centres in every district.



He said, this will ease the difficulties faced by aspirants for government jobs.

The minister thanked the officers for their contribution in the achievements despite the corona pandemic. The video conferencing was attended by Secretary Personnel and other senior officers of the department.