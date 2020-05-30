Online Career Skills Training started to enhance personality development of job seekers

This course on soft skills assists the learners in enhancing personality development with modules on corporate etiquette, improving inter personal skills, making impactful presentation including other necessary soft skills demanded by the industry at present.



The training module is available in Hindi and English on the NCS portal. The Ministry is implementing the NCS Project for transformation of the National Employment Service to provide a variety of employment related services like job search, career counselling, information on skill development courses, apprenticeship and internships through an on-line portal of NCS.



National Career Service has taken a number of initiatives to mitigate the challenges in the labour market due to COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown.



NCS has so far conducted around 76 Online Job Fairs during the lockdown period. Online Job Fairs are being organized to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers where the complete cycle from job posting to selection of candidate can be completed on the portal.



Besides, a special link for Work from Home jobs and online training has been created on NCS portal to give direct access to job seekers to such jobs.



There are around one crore active job seekers and 54 thousand active employers registered on NCS and around 73 lakh vacancies have been mobilized through the portal so far.



Around one thousand employment exchanges including 200 Model Career Centres across the country are integrated with NCS.

