One UI 4 Update Delivers an Elevated Mobile Experience Centered Around You

Samsung Electronics today announced the official launch of One UI 4, which will roll out first on the Galaxy S21 series including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra starting today. With new customization options, privacy features and access to Samsung’s ever-expanding ecosystem, One UI 4 delivers an elevated mobile experience that puts you in control.

“We are committed to giving everyone access to the best mobile experiences possible, as soon as possible,” said Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “One UI 4 delivers on that promise, equipping Galaxy smartphone users with the latest customization and privacy features. But we won’t stop there. Soon, other smartphone and tablet users will also be able to benefit from this software update, enabling a more seamless experience across our entire ecosystem.”

Your Galaxy, Your Way

One UI 4 enables you to create a customized mobile experience to meet your unique needs and express your individuality. With a whole host of new Color Palettes to choose from, you can alter the look and feel of everything from your home screen to icons, menu, button and background. And with reimagined widgets that offer even deeper customization, it’s never been easier to put your own personal stamp on your smartphone experience. You can even more effortlessly express yourself with a wider variety of emoji features, GIFs and stickers available directly from your keyboard.

Protect What Matters Most

There’s no privacy without strong security. That’s why, with One UI 4, Samsung is bringing the latest privacy and security features, so you can choose exactly what you want to share or keep private. From alerting you to when an app is attempting to access your camera or microphone, to a new privacy dashboard that brings all your settings and controls into one convenient place, with One UI 4, monitoring and controlling your privacy settings is simple.

Connecting You to an Extended Ecosystem

One UI 4 helps you to get the most out of Samsung’s incredible extended ecosystem of devices and third-party apps, unlocking a more powerful mobile experience.

Samsung’s partnerships with other industry-leaders, like Google, ensure seamless experience when using your favorite third-party apps and services. This means you can enjoy apps like Google Duo, which provides high-quality video calls with friends and family.

And whether you’re using a Galaxy Z Series, Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Tab, you’ll get the uniformed look and feel across your devices, and will be able to seamlessly sync them.

Availability

One UI 4 will be available on the Galaxy S21 series starting November 15th and will soon become available on previous Galaxy S and Note series as well as Galaxy Z series, A series and tablets.1 This announcement comes alongside a new software update for the Galaxy Watch series2 that, starting today, enables users to enjoy enhanced health features and new watch faces.

1 At a later date the update will also be available on the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Note20, Note20 Ultra, S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G, Note10, Note 10+, Galaxy Fold, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Z Fold2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Galaxy A82 5G, A72, A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, A42 5G, and Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+. Availability may vary by region.

2 Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3