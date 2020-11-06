One terrorist killed in an encounter in Pampore

Official sources said that after terrorists attacked search party yesterday, the fleeing terrorists were chased and tracked down in nearby area of Pampore.

Operation was halted yesterday late evening due to darkness; However as the first light of the day striked, the operation was resumed.

In ensuing gunfight, one terrorist has been killed, however identity of the killed terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

Yesterday, Two civilians were injured, one of them critically after terrorists attacked the search party of security forces in Meej area of Pampore.