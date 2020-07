One terrorist gunned down by security forces in J&K

A senior Police officer told that one terrorist has been killed and a CRPF personnel injured in ongoing encounter. The CRPF personnel has been shifted to nearby hospital, the officer added.

Earlier, A joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Malbagh.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.