Wednesday , June 3 2020
One more death due to COVID-19 reported in Nepal; total positive cases mounts to 2300

According to the Ministry of Health and Population with this, the COVID-19 deaths in the Himalayan nation has reached to nine. 

Ministry spokesperson said 201 more persons diagnosed with COVID-19 during last 24 hours taking total number to 2300. 

There are 2013 active cases, while 278 people have been recovered so far. 

Nine persons have died of COVID-19. Currently 1,55,868  people are kept under quarantine across the country. 

Out of 77 districts of Nepal 64 districts have reported coronavirus infection till date.

