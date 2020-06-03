One more death due to COVID-19 reported in Nepal; total positive cases mounts to 2300

According to the Ministry of Health and Population with this, the COVID-19 deaths in the Himalayan nation has reached to nine.

Ministry spokesperson said 201 more persons diagnosed with COVID-19 during last 24 hours taking total number to 2300.

There are 2013 active cases, while 278 people have been recovered so far.

Nine persons have died of COVID-19. Currently 1,55,868 people are kept under quarantine across the country.

Out of 77 districts of Nepal 64 districts have reported coronavirus infection till date.