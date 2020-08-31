Onam is increasingly turning out to be an international festival, says PM in Mann ki Baat

In the latest address of Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi talked about the festival of Onam. He said that the festival arrives in the month of Chingam. During this period, people buy something new, decorate their homes, prepare Pookalam and enjoy Onam-Saadiya, he said.

Prime Minister noted that Onam is increasingly turning out to be an international festival with the zest of Onam having reached distant shores of foreign lands.

He said that Onam is a festival linked with agriculture and is also the time of a new beginning for the rural economy. He underlined that society derives sustenance from the fortitude of farmers. Recalling the glorious praise for our food provider, the Annadaata, in the Vedas, Prime Minister said that even during these trying times of Corona, our farmers have proven their mettle as reflected in an increase in sowing of crops, and saluted their perseverance.