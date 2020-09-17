On-going developmental projects in Assam under the Ministry of DoNER

The details regarding the on-going projects in Assam under the Ministry of DoNER is as under:

S.No Scheme Name No. of projects Approved Cost (Rs. in cr.) Total Release (Rs. in cr.) 1 Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) 189 2286.49 1375.74 2 North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) 18 569.03 187.21 3 Special Package for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) 14 179.45 144.74 4 Special Package for Karbi Anglong Autonomous Territorial Council (KAATC) 18 181.01 89.57 5 Special Package for Dima Hasao Autonomous Territorial Council (DHATC) 11 170.82 98.52 6 Social and Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF) 3 18.32 14.21 7 Projects funded by North Eastern Council (NEC) 60 858.07 635.53 Grand Total 313 4263.19 2545.52

These projects are at various stages of implementation, and the target date for completion at the time of inception of these projects is usually 2-3 years from the date of sanction of the project.

Under the schemes of this Ministry, projects are usually sanctioned based on proposals prioritised by the State Governments. There is presently no project sanctioned, or pending for sanction, for RCC Bridge over river Jaljali connecting Nagarbera of Kamrup district and riverine areas of Alopati char of Barpeta district in this Ministry.

