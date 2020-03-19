Olympic selection trials: Saurabh, Aishwarya lead air pistol

Chaudhary, who has booked an Olympic quota place, shot a total of 588 to finish ahead of another Tokyo Games quota place holder Abhishek Varma (585) and Annuraj Singh (579) in the 10 meters air rifle men and women combined qualification.

Manu Bhaker (574) and Yashaswini Singh Deswal (570), both Olympic quota place holders, were eighth and last in the nine-competitor event.

In the combined men’s and women’s 50 meters rifle 3 positions, Aishwary Pratap shot 1178 on aggregate to finish ahead of Anjum Moudgil (1174) and Olympic quota place holder Tejaswini Sawant (1170).