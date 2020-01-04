Old habits die hard: India slams Pakistan PM

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar and India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin reacted after Imran Khan tweeted a video of what he claimed was police action in Uttar Pradesh but turned out to be of an incident in Bangladesh.

The old video which shows the Rapid Action Battalion of Bangladesh police attacking unarmed men was uploaded in 2013.

Khan shared the video on his Twitter handle claiming that it was of police violence targeting Muslims in UP.

Later, the tweeted videos were deleted from his account.In reaction, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted “Tweet Fake News. Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat,” with hashtag ‘Old habits die hard’.Syed Akbaruddin also reacted terming Pakistan as “Repeat Offenders.”

