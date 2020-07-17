Friday , July 17 2020
Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Oil prices steady as clouds gather over fuel demand, looser supply curbs
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today

Oil prices steady as clouds gather over fuel demand, looser supply curbs

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 1 cent to $40.76 a barrel at 0204 GMT, while Brent crude LCOc1 futures were steady at $43.37 a barrel. Both were still on track to end the week up slightly.

On Thursday, the United States reported at least 75,000 new COVID-19 cases, a new daily record. Spain and Australia reported their steepest daily jumps in more than two months,. 

The two benchmark contracts fell 1% on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, together known as OPEC+, agreed to trim record supply cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) imposed earlier this year by some 2 million bpd from August.

But actual output additions will be closer to 1.1 million bpd, as countries like Iraq – which overproduced compared with their commitments to cut supply in May through July – agreed to bigger reductions in August and September.

Analysts expect the market to remain in the $40-45 a barrel range, with the looming return of some U.S. supply and uncertainty over fuel demand as new lockdowns may be needed to curb the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

 

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved