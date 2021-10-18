[Odyssey Infographic Series ①] How the Odyssey Gaming Monitor Has Evolved To Lead the Market

The pandemic has been a challenging time for all of us, with many people’s day-to-day routines changing greatly during this period. With many spending more time at home over the past year, a lot of people have taken up new hobbies. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this has led to a significant uptick in gaming across the globe. According to a recent report from IDC, sales volume of the gaming monitor market will increase by 40% from 14.1 million in 2020 to 19.8 million units in 2021.1

Against this backdrop, Samsung has delivered on gamers’ expectations with the launch of groundbreaking new gaming monitors. Through relentless innovation, Samsung has maintained its position as the number one worldwide leader in the gaming monitor market for three consecutive years.2

To learn more about how Samsung’s gaming monitors have developed over the years, check out the infographic below.

1 IDC Q2 2021 Gaming Monitor Forecast Report

2 IDC Worldwide Gaming Tracker, Q2 2021, 17.1% market share based on revenue (over 100Hz)

