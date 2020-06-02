Odisha, Sikkim and Mizoram included in One Nation One Ration Card scheme

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan announced the inclusion of these states in the scheme on Integrated Management of Public Distribution System.

Under this system, nation-wide portability of the benefits under National Food Security Act through One Nation, One Ration Card plan is implemented to enable the NFSA ration card holders to lift their entitled quota of subsidized food grains from any e-PoS enabled Fair Price Shop of their choice anywhere in the country, by using the existing and same ration card after Aadhaar authentication. The facility is enabled in 17 States and UTs so far.

They are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh. Further, constant efforts are being made to expand the reach of national portability to the beneficiaries of other states.

By August 2020, Uttarakhand, Nagaland and Manipur will also be added to the national cluster. Centre is doing all necessary arrangements to include remaining all 13 states to the national cluster. They are West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep. It is confirmed that by 31st March 2021 all states will be added to One Nation, One Ration Card scheme.