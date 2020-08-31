Odisha FC signs Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio

Mauricio signed a one-year contract with the Bhubaneswar-based side.

The 29-year-old striker has the experience of playing at many top football leagues around the world.

He made his senior club debut for Brazil’s Flamengo in 2010 where he linked up with football legend, Ronaldinho. He has played for other Brazilian teams like Sport Club do Recife, Bragantino and Centro Sportivo Alagoano.

The Rio de Janeiro-born forward was part of Brazil’s U-20 squad and played in a team that boasted of stars like Phillipe Coutinho, Casemiro, Oscar, Felipe Anderson, Firmino and Neymar.

He has also travelled around the world playing in South Korea for Busan IPark and Gangwon FC, Al Qadisiyah in Saudi Arabia, Vitoria FC in Portugal, Russia’s FC Spartak Vladikavkaz and Chinese club Shijiazhuang Ever Bright FC.

Welcoming Mauricio at OFC, head coach Stuart Baxter said, “He is a player who can both combine with his teammates and also create chances on his own. When he gets to know the squad he will be a major asset for us.”

After signing for Odisha FC, the striker said, “I have heard and read a lot of interesting things about the young Indian players at Odisha FC, the juggernauts and India as a country. This project excites me a lot and I am coming with the aim to win the league.