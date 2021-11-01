Oberoi Realty jumps on launching new tower in Elysian project

Oberoi Realty is currently trading at Rs. 953.95, up by 48.40 points or 5.34% from its previous closing of Rs. 905.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 937.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 974.95 and Rs. 936.90 respectively. So far 82542 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1007.00 on 14-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 424.00 on 14-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 974.95 and Rs. 850.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 32926.00 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.70%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 29.53% and 2.76% respectively.

Oberoi Realty has launched a new tower in the Elysian project at Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon and has recorded gross booking value of around Rs 787 crore for around 3.90 Lakh sq. ft. till date. With this, the cumulative gross booking value from January 1, 2021 till date in Oberoi Garden City stood at around Rs 2,705 crore.

The new tower offers a mix of spacious 3 and 4 BHK apartments. The 4 BHK apartments extend to spacious outdoor decks with uninterrupted views of the Aarey Greens. Elysian at Oberoi Garden City offers a state-of-the-art lifestyle and over 35 amenities that include squash courts, golf simulator, futsal court, mini theatre and many more.

Oberoi Realty is engaged in construction and real estate development, and hospitality. The company’s segments include Real estate and Hospitality.

