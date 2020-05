According to the Ministry of Health and Population 14 people in Banke district, three persons in Kailali and one person each in Dadeldhura, Baitdi and Morang districts found positive this afternoon.

Earlier in the morning 30 persons were diagnosed with coronavirus. Meanwhile, 21 persons discharged from the hospitals today. There are now 434 persons having coronavirus in Nepal, while 70 people have been recovered. Three persons have lost their lives due to COVID-19 so far.