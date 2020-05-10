Number of COVID-19 cases rises above 4 mn globally

The global death toll has also risen to above 2,77,000. The US remains the worst-hit country, accounting for over a quarter of confirmed cases and a third of deaths.

Experts warn that the true number of infections is likely to be far higher, with low testing rates in many countries skewing the data.

Daily death tolls are continuing to drop in some nations, including Spain, but there is concern that easing lockdown restrictions could lead to a second wave of infections.

In addition, governments are bracing for economic fallout as the pandemic hits global markets and supply chains.