Number of COVID-19 cases jumps to 191 as 57 more persons tested positive today

This is the highest number of Coronavirus cases reported in a single day so far. According to the Ministry of Health and Population 39 persons from Parsa district, 9 from Rupandehi, 8 from Kaplivastu and one from Bara district diagnosed with COVID-19 today.

All new patients are male and their condition is normal. In last one week the number of COVID-19 cases has sharply increased in Nepal. On last Tuesday the total number of positive cases were just 82 while within a week the number has soared to 191.

Currently, there are 158 active cases in the Himalayan nation, whereas 33 patients have been recovered so far.