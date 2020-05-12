Tuesday , May 12 2020
Home / HEADLINES / Number of COVID-19 cases jumps to 191 as 57 more persons tested positive today
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today
Number of COVID-19 cases jumps to 191 as 57 more persons tested positive today

Number of COVID-19 cases jumps to 191 as 57 more persons tested positive today

This is the highest number of Coronavirus cases reported in a single day so far. According to the Ministry of Health and Population 39 persons from Parsa district, 9 from Rupandehi, 8 from Kaplivastu and one from Bara district diagnosed with COVID-19 today.

All new patients are male and their condition is normal. In last one week the number of COVID-19 cases has sharply increased in Nepal. On last Tuesday the total number of positive cases were just 82 while within a week the number has soared to 191.

Currently, there are 158 active cases in the Himalayan nation, whereas 33 patients have been recovered so far.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved