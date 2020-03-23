Tuesday , March 24 2020
Home / HEADLINES / Number of coronavirus cases go past 3.25 lakh mark worldwide
Number of coronavirus cases go past 3.25 lakh mark worldwide

Number of coronavirus cases go past 3.25 lakh mark worldwide

Addressing the media in Geneva, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, called for political commitment and said he would address the Group of 20 leaders this week and ask them to work together to boost production of vital protective gear for healthcare workers.
 

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved