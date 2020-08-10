Number of Corona patients and deaths declining in Bangladesh: Health Minister

Speaking to the press in Dhaka on Sunday Zahid Maleq denied that there was any shortage of testing kits in the country. Explaining the decline in the number of people being tested, he said that floods and reluctance of people have contributed to the reduction in the numbers.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 39 deaths and 2907 new cases of Coronavirus in the country over the last 24 hours since Sunday taking the death toll to 3438. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 2067 recoveries were also reported over the same period taking the total number of recoveries over 1.5 lakh. The total number of Corona positive cases as on Monday stands at over 2.6 lakh out of which 1.06 lakh cases are currently active cases.

In a worrying incident, thousands of people gathered in the funeral procession of a local cleric in Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh on Sunday defying the restrictions imposed by the government and health directives about social distancing and wearing of masks in public places. Earlier, in a similar incident on April 18 in Sarail Upzila of Bangladesh, several police personnel were moved out from the district following criticism.