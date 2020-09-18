Number and Per Capita Income of Handloom Weavers

According to 4th All India Handloom Census 2019-2020, total number of handloom worker households is 31,44,839. However number of handloom worker households as per 3rd Handloom Census of India 2009-2010 was 27,83,271.

As per 3rd handloom census:

Average earning of Handloom Households (Rs/Annum, 2009-10): Rs. 36498 (i.e. Rs. 3042 per Month). According to the 3rd Handloom Census it was estimated that 99% of all weaver households earned less then Rs 5000 per month.

As per 4th Handloom Census:

Number of handloom workers household by income:

S.No By Income per Month (In Rs.) Total (%) 1 Less than 5000 21, 09,525 (67.1%) 2. 5001-10,000 8, 24,021 (26.2%) 3. 10,001-15000 1, 40,509 (4.5 %) 4. 15,0001- 20000 29,989 (1.0%) 5. Above 20,001 40,795 (1.2%)

Further, to promote handloom sector, the Office of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, is implementing the following schemes across the country:-

National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP) Comprehensive Handloom Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS) Handloom Weavers’ Comprehensive Welfare Scheme (HWCWS) Yarn Supply Scheme (YSS)

Under the above schemes, financial assistance is provided for raw materials, purchase of looms and accessories, design innovation, product diversification, infrastructure development, skill upgradation, lighting units, marketing of handloom products and loan at concessional rates.

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Textiles Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in Rajya Sabha today.