Nuclear disarmament can be achieved through a step-by-step process, Indian Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said this while addressing the high-Level Plenary meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. He said, India believes that nuclear disarmament can be achieved through a step-by-step process underwritten by a universal commitment and an agreed multilateral framework. India remains convinced of the need for meaningful dialogue among all States possessing nuclear weapons, for building trust and confidence.

The Foreign Secretary said, India espouses the policy of No First Use against nuclear weapon states and non-use against non-nuclear weapon states.

India is a key partner in global efforts towards disarmament and strengthening the non-proliferation order.