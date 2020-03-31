NTA extends dates for submission of Online Application forms for various examinations

The last date of online application for National Council For Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE 2020 has been extended from 31st March to 30th April, while for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Admission Test 2020 for Ph.D and Open MAT was extended from 23 March to 30th April.

For Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) 2020 and Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2020, the date of online application has been extended to 30th April from 31st of March.

The date of application for UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2020 was also revised by one month to 16th of May, for CSIR- National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET) June 2020 it was extended to 15th May and for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test , the date was extended to 31st of May.

Ministry of Human Resources Development in a statement said that submission of online application forms will be accepted upto 4 PM and Submission of fee upto 11.50 PM.

The requisite fee can be paid through Credit, Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI and PAYTM. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the concerned examination website and www.nta.ac.in for latest schedules.

The candidates can also contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803 for any further clarification.