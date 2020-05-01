NTA extends application deadline for various examination due to lockdown

The decision has been taken in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The last date to apply for the National Council of Hotel Management JEE 2020, Indira Gandhi National Open University admission test for PhD and OPENMAT (MBA), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination has been further extended till 15th of May this year.

In a statement, the NTA said the last date for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test has also been extended till 5th of June this year.

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of examination will be displayed separately on respective examination websites and www.nta.ac.in, after assessment of the situation after 15th May 2020 only.