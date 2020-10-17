NTA declares NEET (UG) 2020 results | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Candidates can download their score card and check the merit list through the official website. The NEET was conducted on 13th September and 14th October amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions including those governed under any other law.

A total of 7 lakh 71 thousand 500 candidates have qualified the NEET exam this year for which over 13 lakh 66 thousand candidates had appeared. Soyeb Aftab from Odisha has scored 720 marks to emerge as the topper of NEET exam while Akanksha Singh, from Delhi also scored 720 marks but bagged the second position.The admissions to MBBS course in All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, will also be made through NEET.