NTA clears rumors regarding fake Public Notice of postponement of NEET UG, July 2020

It has come to the notice of National Testing Agency (NTA) that a fake public notice regarding Postponement of NEET UG July – 2020 is being circulated through various sources and social media forums. The NTA has taken it seriously and is investigating the source of such a fake notice with an intent to misguide candidates, parents and the general public. Stringent action would be taken against such anti-public elements.

All candidates, parents and public are hereby informed that no such decision has been taken by NTA or concerned authorities till date. Public is further being advised to be aware of any fake misguiding communication in this regard.