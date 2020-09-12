NTA announces JEE (Main) results in record time of just 4 days

The test which is the qualifying exam for appearing for the JEE (Advanced) was held in 10 shifts from 2nd to 6th of September this year.

Twenty four candidates scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the largest number of toppers are from the State of Telangana. Among the remaining toppers, five are from Delhi, four from Rajasthan, three from Andhra Pradesh, two from Haryana, and one each from Gujarat and Maharashtra.



JEE (MAIN) was postponed twice due to COVID-19 pandemic. The examination was conducted without any glitch in 660 centres in 232 cities including 8 outside the country.



Since 2019, the test has been conducted twice a year. The first cycle of the entrance test, this year, was held in January.